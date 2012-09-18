LONDON British inflation ticked down in August despite a rise in oil and fuel costs, data showed on Tuesday, providing the Bank of England with more leeway to inject additional cash into the fragile economy.

KEY POINTS

- Lowest annual rate of inflation for furniture etc since June 2009

- Lowest annual rate of inflation for health since Sept 2010 when it was also 2.6 percent

ECONOMISTS' VIEWS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The easing back in consumer price inflation in August supports belief that the Bank will enact further stimulus to help the economy in the fourth quarter, despite some recent improved news on economic activity.

"Although there is a risk that inflation will be sticky over the coming months, and despite some recent improved data and surveys, extended weak economic activity rather than inflation remains by far the main problem facing the UK economy.

"The likelihood remains that appreciable labour market slack and excess capacity will keep a lid on underlying price pressures. Certainly earnings growth currently remains very low.

"We strongly suspect that the Bank will deliver a further 50 billion pounds of QE in the fourth quarter, taking the stock up to 425 billion pounds."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"It's bang in line with expectations really. This is good news, it looks like we had a bit of respite in August - clothing sales certainly helped.

"All in all, an inflation rate of 2.5 per cent is reasonably high for this time of the cycle, but we can expect it to continue to fall."

"Basically the trend has been towards lower inflation over recent months."

"From here on we should be looking at lower rates for some time, though I'm not convinced we'll get much below 2 percent."

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"July's core inflation rate had been boosted by the earlier than usual end to high street sales and a sharp Olympics-related rise in air fares inflation, so a drop back in August had always looked likely.

"Inflation should drop to a greater extent in September - perhaps to 2 percent - as we reach the anniversary of last year's utility price hikes.

"Meanwhile, the weak economy should push core price pressures down further, keeping inflation low next year. As a result, we doubt that the outlook for inflation will dissuade the MPC from announcing more asset purchases later this year."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"The rise in oil prices and food commodities presents some risks for headline inflation in coming months, but with the weak economy implying only limited corporate pricing power we still expect inflation to fall back to 2 percent by the end of the year.

"This means that the Bank will have room to implement more quantitative easing at the November MPC, especially with sterling strength causing some concern over export competitiveness at a time when domestic demand remains weak."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"Obviously in line with consensus and a little bit better than what we had looked for. We thought there would be a little more of an Olympic effect in things like recreation and culture and hotels and restaurants, but that didn't materializes.

"We have obviously got a little bit of 'bad news' to filter in the next few months; there is seemingly a little bit more food price inflation, you can see some upside energy price effects in the utilities and petrol space.

"There is a little bit of relief for me around these numbers. If we had seen it inching up with some of that bad news still to filter in it might have just further brought into question November's QE.

"But for me, these numbers don't present any immediate hurdle in terms of further loosening."

(Reporting by UK economics team)