LONDON Britain's inflation rate unexpectedly remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive month in January, holding at its highest level since May, official data showed on Tuesday.

Separate data released by the ONS showed that factory-gate inflation rose 2.0 percent on the year in January, the slowest since July.

ANALYST VIEWS

"They were pretty much in line with our expectations really. There were two offsetting factors, there's higher transport costs and energy effects and offsetting that is weaker high street inflation, particularly in clothing…which does mean that the core inflation is coming in a little bit weaker."

"The risks are that headline inflation may rise over the next few months as some of the weakening in sterling and further petrol price rises feed through into the data. But at the same time, underlying inflation does look fairly contained really, and not too much for the MPC to worry about"

ON PPP:

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"The input price measure is obviously very strong but that is probably reflecting two related things, one is oil prices really are quite a bit higher now than they were say a couple of months ago and that's been compounded by the weakening in sterling, particularly in the sterling dollar rate, over that period. There is a risk that might feed through to higher high street inflation ... in due course.

"The MPC's room for manoeuvre is not massive under the current policy remit, if you do want to pursue an agenda of looser policy, which some think Carney does, then you are going to have to look to clarify or slightly reposition the bank's remit I think."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"No relief for households or the Bank of England as consumer price inflation could only remain at 2.7 percent in January after spiking to this level in October from a 34-month low of 2.2 percent in September.

"Furthermore, it looks highly likely that consumer price inflation will reach 3.0 percent within the next few months and stay close to that level until the fourth quarter. Oil prices have hit a near eight-month high in February, while food prices look likely to stay relatively elevated in the near term at least due to recent poor harvests. On top of this is the increasing risk that import prices will be pushed up by sterling's recent weakness.

"Indeed, it is notable that while producer output prices were relatively contained in January, input prices rose by 1.3 percent month-on-month with marked monthly increases for the prices of crude oil and several imported materials.

"Consumer price inflation up at 2.7% in January is putting a significant squeeze on consumers' purchasing power given that latest data show that annual earnings growth was only half this rate at 1.3 percent in November. This is worrying for growth prospects over the coming months, as much will depend on how much consumers spend.

"Elevated inflation is also clearly contributing to reluctance within the Bank of England to do more quantitative easing in the near term at least. However, with recovery prospects muted and fragile, we lean towards the view that the Bank of England will ultimately decide to give the economy a helping hand with a further £50 billion of QE. This could well happen in the second quarter, or it may come soon over Mar

ROB WOOD, BERENBERG BANK:

"Rising inflation is likely to continue pushing down on households' spending power this year. Consumption is going to struggle to get going.

"Inflation was unchanged, which is in line with expectations of course, but it's likely to get closer to breaching 3 percent over the next few months. The dark lining of sterling's fall will be a rise in imported cost pressures. We can already see that in oil prices in sterling, and indeed PPI input prices today. So this is familiar if uncomfortable territory for the UK and the BoE, which have been fed a steady diet of above-target inflation driven by imports and government price rises over the past few years.

"The BoE guidance last week was sensible. That will probably mean the Inflation Report shows inflation above target for most of the forecast period, out to 2015."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"Steady but unspectacular. Exactly in line with what we expected, but it's the fourth month in a row that we've been at 2.7 percent. We're likely to hover around about these levels, maybe slightly below, over the next couple of months before we spike higher over the summer, so there isn't really any prospect of us getting back to that 2 percent inflation target any time soon and, with the Bank of England warning that we could remain above the target for the next couple of years, there is a question mark as to what's the point of the 2 percent target if we're not going to make an effort to try and hit it."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC:

"It looks like inflation is stuck to that 2.7 percent mark stubbornly, no big surprises in today's figures.

"There is still some further upside pressure to inflation to come through over the months ahead, particularly from food prices which could push inflation above that 3 percent mark as we head to the middle of the year. That's certainly what we expect to see from the Bank of England in the Inflation Report projections tomorrow.

"In terms of the consumer, it certainly means that the squeeze on real spending power remains very much in place but that's mitigated to an extent by employment having held up relatively well.

"The Bank of England obviously doesn't give them (inflation figures) a huge amount of space to do big moves with policy and certainly that's been our view, with inflation expected to track up a bit further this year. There is a relatively low chance that we'll see further easing from the Bank of England, short of a very sharp downturn in UK economic backdrop."

On PPI:

"Some further signs that price pressures are coming through at the bottom of the price food chain if you like, 1.3 percent up on the input price measure certainly suggests that they are creeping through. We expect that to come through to measures such as the CPI, later this year.

ROSS WALKER, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND:

"The CPI stuff is broadly as expected. As with the BRC data, there's a sizeable drag from clothing and footwear price cuts in the sales.

"Obviously a bit of a divergence with RPI, not immediately clear why that is. Overall, it's still broadly consistent with the price stickiness theme. We've got some further energy price rises and food price inflation upside pressures over the next few months, so it's probably not going to be drifting down until later this year, second half of this year."

KEY POINTS

- Lowest annual rate of health prices inflation since Jan 2009

- Lowest annual rate of miscellaneous goods and services price inflation since Nov 2009

- Slowest annual rate of output price inflation since July 2012

- Fastest annual rate of input price inflation since March 2012

- Fastest annual rate of home food price inflation since April 2011

