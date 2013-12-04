Shoppers sit with their bags on the window ledge of Primark on Oxford Street in London August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON British shop prices fell in November for the seventh month in a row, driven mainly by promotions on non-food items, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

Shop prices fell 0.3 percent compared with a year earlier after easing 0.5 percent in October.

Non-food prices slipped by 2.0 percent, as retailers offered discounts to boost sales in the lead-up to Christmas.

Food prices rose 2.3 percent, the second lowest rise since June 2010, as a better global harvest meant lower commodity prices than a year ago, the BRC said.

"The seventh consecutive month of deflation is great news for hard-pressed households as Christmas gets closer and confirms that retailers are reading current conditions well," said Helen Dickinson, the BRC's director general.

