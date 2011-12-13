LONDON British consumer price inflation eased in November as expected, helped by a slowing rate of increase in the prices of food, transport and clothing, the Office

for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

KEY POINTS

- Lowest rate of food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation since July 2010

- Highest rate of housing, utilities and other fuels inflation since February 2009

- The ONS said that prices of electricity, gas and other fuels rose at an annual 20.9 percent, the fastest pace since February 2009.

ANALYST COMMENTS

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"This is not as big a drop as we had been hoping for, but we expect to see the rate of decline in inflation to pick-up pace as we move through 2012. For a start, the VAT hike from 4 January 2011 will drop out of the annual comparison very soon while lower commodity prices (particularly for agricultural products) will help to dampen inflation. This is already being seen in the food component of CPI. We should also see the upward influence of hikes in utility bills fade relatively quickly.

"Furthermore, weak corporate pricing power in the face of declining consumer spending should intensify the downward pressure on prices. As a result, we would not be surprised to see headline inflation fall close to 1% in the latter part of 2012, which would leave plenty of room for the Bank of England to step up its policy stimulus pretty aggressively should economic conditions warrant it."

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"November's UK inflation figures provide further hope that inflation has now passed its peak and could soon fall pretty sharply. We had cautiously pencilled in a rebound in food price inflation after October's sharp fall but in fact it dropped further from 4.6% to 3.7% - suggesting supermarkets are still failing to pass on fully past rises in agricultural prices. Meanwhile, the drop in core inflation from 3.4% to 3.2% was clearly a relief. Although obviously this is still relatively high, anecdotal evidence suggests that soft consumer demand is increasingly forcing retailers to discount prices.

"There is still a lingering risk that inflation picks up again in December, but come January - when the VAT rise drops out - it should start to fall like a stone. We still think that inflation will be below its target by the autumn, before dropping to 1% or lower."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"With consumer price inflation finally heading downwards and looking set to fall particularly sharply during the first half of 2012, it will become less awkward credibility wise for the Bank of England to undertake further stimulative action to boost the struggling economy.

"Of course, the Bank of England has been arguing for some time that consumer price inflation will fall back sharply once temporary upward pressures wane, but it will nevertheless be pleased to see the process apparently finally get underway.

"As such, further Quantitative Easing by the Bank of England looks ever more inevitable early in 2012 to try and boost the struggling economy. We expect the Bank of England to enact a further 50 billion of QE in February and then again in May, taking the total up to 375 billion. Furthermore, it is highly possible that the Bank of England could take the stock of QE even higher than 375 billion."

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT

"How far inflation falls later in 2012 remains a big uncertainty. The Bank of England is projecting the rate will drop to nearer 1.5 percent by the middle of next year, below the 2% target. That may be a little optimistic, given the steep rises in utility prices that have been pushed through by the energy companies in recent months.

"On the other hand, the recent steep downturn in survey measures of prices charged for goods and services by companies suggests that inflation has a long way to fall, and that deflationary pressures have grown considerably as the economic outlook at home and abroad has darkened. An inflation rate close to the Bank's target looks a reasonable forecast for mid-2012."