LONDON British inflation rose less than expected in June to 2.9 percent compared with the same month last year, reaching its highest level since April 2012.

Factory gate inflation was 2.0 percent in year-on-year terms, a touch stronger than analysts' forecasts.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"Slightly below expectations, avoids Marc Carney having to write a letter to the chancellor, which is a bit of a relief for him, I suppose.

"The fact that the spike (in inflation) wasn't so big - and this was likely to be the high point of inflation for this year anyway - rather does suggest that we are looking at a fairly moderate inflation profile for the second half of the year. I don't think we'll get quite back to 2 percent, but clearly it's likely to move in the right direction from here and that will allay some of those fears in the marketplace that UK inflation is a little bit too high for comfort."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:

"It's less than the 3.0 percent or 3.1 percent as it would have been in our forecast, so this is encouraging news. We think this is going to be the peak in inflation and inflation will fall in the second half of the year and beyond and get back towards its target, not at target but towards its target by the end of the year.

"Encouraging news from the PPI as well, which was at the core rate flat, and there is a good relationship between producer prices, output prices and CPI. So one would expect that that would also have a negative bearing on inflation going forward."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"The main point is that CPI inflation hasn't risen quite as much as expectations, and more to the point, it hasn't risen above the 3 percent level.

"The story is that inflation pressure is not as great as markets had feared.

"We're likely to see the Bank of England's inflation projections coming down in next month's inflation report and hence it takes away another potential barrier for more QE."

(Reporting by Mark Anderson, Max de Haldevang and Olesya Dmitracova)