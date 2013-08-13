LONDON British consumer price inflation eased slightly in July, helped by lower airfares and clothing costs, but there were further signs of price pressures building in the property market.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING:

"Given that the Bank of England has said any policy tightening is contingent on the unemployment rate falling below the 7 percent threshold, the market relevance of CPI has diminished to some extent. However, we have to remember the BoE's so-called 'knockouts'. If we see commodity prices rise and sterling weaken in the months ahead, this could result in higher CPI than the BoE anticipates, especially if UK activity remains firm. In any case, we suspect that the unemployment rate will fall more quickly than the BoE anticipates. Consequently we feel that the first rate hike is more likely to come closer to the beginning of 2015 than the end of 2016 and see medium-term upside for sterling and market interest rates."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"In terms of where it came in, it was pretty much on the money - 2.8 percent. The core number was quite encouraging in a sense that it fell by 0.2 percentage points to a rate of 2 percent, which is a slightly bigger fall than what was expected, so that's a good sing.

"All in all, if you look at what the Bank of England is saying - inflation is likely to remain above target until the early months of 2015 but on a downward trend, I would generally agree with that. Many of the factors that have pushed up inflation over the course of recent months are likely to fade, so I generally believe that inflation will head significantly below the 2.5 percent threshold that the Bank of England outlined last week and probably sooner rather than later. So I don't think inflation is going to trigger the Bank of England's knockouts at all. We really should be focusing on the unemployment numbers."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"Essentially, both the CPI and PPI reports are very close to market expectations. On the CPI, the figures do suggest that the downtrend in inflation is in place and we think that there is a reasonable chance that inflation will be at the 2 percent target in spring next year."

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Olesya Dmitracova)