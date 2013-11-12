LONDON British inflation unexpectedly dropped to its lowest rate for more than a year in October, offering reassurance for the Bank of England that it has ample time to allow the economy to strengthen before it raises interest rates.

KEY RECORDS

- Lowest annual CPI rate since September 2012, biggest one-month fall in annual rate since between March and April 2012

- Lowest annual core CPI rate since September 2009

- Lowest annual RPI rate since September 2012

- Biggest annual fall in transport prices since July 2009

- Biggest annual fall in fuels and lubricants cost since December 2009

- Lowest annual rate of PPI output price inflation since Oct 2009

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

ROB CARNELL, ING

"Falling petrol and diesel prices seem to have done the most to drag the inflation rate down, and the ongoing softness in Brent Crude prices means there may be a little more of this to come in the months ahead. There was also some price softness in furniture and household items too."

"With the UK inflation report due tomorrow, today's release may take some of the pressure off the Bank of England to substantially alter their previous, and by now, not very credible guidance for a first hike in Bank Rate in mid 2016."

MELANIE BOWLER, MOODY'S ANALYTICS

"Although we have seen the inflation rate ease in October, we do expect it to rise once again later this year and going into 2014. There are a number of electricity and gas bill hikes in the pipeline for December and we expect travel cost increases into next year."

MARTIN BECK, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"October's inflation data suggests that the UK economy is hitting a sweet spot of accelerating growth and falling inflation."

"Looking forward, inflation may pick up a touch in November as some of the recent announcements of hefty increases in energy prices start to take effect. But if rumours of Government action to reduce energy prices in December's Autumn Statement are correct, this upward pressure could be short-lived."

"Underlying pressures are likely to remain subdued in response to weak cost pressures and spare capacity. So there seems little risk of the inflation 'knockout' to forward guidance being triggered anytime soon."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"Obviously a big undershoot relative to forecasts. It's largely confined to two categories: education and transport, so airfares and petrol, but actually mainly airfares. We'd expected the upside effects from a month ago to basically unwind but it's actually a much larger reversal so those two categories, transport and education explain four fifths of the drop. So most of the rest of the basket, prices have moved as expected and not very much."

"So I think the transport element, the airfare element to some extent will unwind, normalise in subsequent months. Education may be a bit stickier. So I think some of this comes back but not all of it."

"We'll see a partial rise next month but not fully taking us back to say the expected two percent."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"It is a big surprise and opens up the possibility that the inflation target may be hit in the coming months despite the recent hikes in utility bills. It also supports the Bank of England's case to keep rates low for a considerable period."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Shadi Bushra and Christina Fincher)