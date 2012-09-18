LONDON Britain will consult next month on whether to change its retail price index measure of inflation, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, which could lead to lower returns for holders of index-linked gilts and pensions linked to RPI.

"As a result of work to understand the reasons for the differences between the RPI and the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) estimates of inflation, the National Statistician is to invite users views on the way the RPI is constructed," the ONS said.

The consultation starts on October 8, and any changes will be announced in January next year, to be implemented in March, the ONS said.

The ONS did not say what its preferred change would be, but instead listed options, ranging from doing nothing to moving the formula used to calculate the historic RPI rate fully in line with that used for the CPI measure favoured by the Bank of England.

RPI is typically 0.5-1.0 percentage points higher than CPI, in part due to a different formula for calculating it as well as a slightly different basket of goods.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter)