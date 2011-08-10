LONDON The Bank of England cut its growth forecasts and said inflation would fall rapidly in 2012, indicating monetary policy will need to remain ultra-loose this year and next as the global economy struggles to stabilise.

Following are a selection of analysts' comments on the report.

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"August's UK Inflation Report echoes yesterday's message from the U.S. Fed that interest rates are likely to stay very low for a long time yet.

"As expected, the MPC has revised down its GDP growth forecasts, for next year as well as this.

"The Report appears to endorse fully the drop in market rate expectations seen over recent weeks. What's more, even the MPC's downgraded growth forecasts look optimistic to us, particularly in the light of the market volatility seen since the MPC would have signed off the Report.

"We still think that keeping interest rates low won't be enough and that more QE will be necessary."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT ING FINANCIAL MARKETS

"It is important to remember that the report itself was compiled before the recent market volatility and so the forecasts will not have reflected the recent plunge in equities and commodity prices. This would probably add to the downside risks to these new numbers.

"The BoE acknowledges that the risks to growth are skewed slightly to the downside with the biggest threat coming from the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis and the headwinds battering the UK are getting stronger by the day. We are more cautious on the growth outlook, forecasting GDP at 1.1 percent this year, 1.7 percent in 2012 and 2.5 percent in 2013. We also see greater downside risk to inflation in late 2012 given commodity price falls and intensifying global growth fears.

"This remains consistent with our view that the BoE will not start to raise rates until late 2012 at the earliest. Even then, the pace of tightening will be very slow and dependent on what happens to lending spreads."

STEPHEN LEWIS, UK ECONOMIST AT MONUMENT SECURITIES

"I think it's quite dovish. Overall the Bank of England seems to stand ready to support the economy through the undoubtedly difficult times ahead. Assuming 0.8 percent market rates for the fourth quarter of 2012 would imply an expectation of a rise in official rates beginning to seep into the market at the end of next year. Which would imply a rate rise only in early 2013. They're probably going to keep the rates low well into 2013 and probably beyond that."