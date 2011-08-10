LONDON The Bank of England cut its growth forecasts and said inflation would fall rapidly in 2012, indicating monetary policy will need to remain ultra-loose this year and next as the global economy struggles to stabilise.

Following are a selection of analysts' comments on the report.

NICK BEECROFT, SAXO BANK

"All-in-all, the Bank of England's August quarterly inflation report was a sombre document, laden with warnings about the various headwinds confronting the British economy; the Eurozone crisis, the US slowdown, supply chain disruption caused by the Japanese disaster and lack of consumer confidence.

"Governor King and the MPC must surely feel completely vindicated in their steadfast refusal to heed the cacophony of siren calls for rate hikes which accompanied the temporary rises in headline inflation over the last year-driven as they were by VAT increases and commodity markets. The risk is that factors mainly exogenous to the UK raise the spectre of deflation as the major concern before the year is out."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The Bank of England did not go as far as the Federal Reserve did on Tuesday when it strongly indicated that U.S. interest rates would not rise until at least mid-2013. Nevertheless, the indications from the August Quarterly Inflation Report and from Sir Mervyn King's comments are that UK interest rates could very well stay down at 0.50 percent until 2013.

"Furthermore, while it kept its cards close to its chest on the matter, the Bank of England clearly has the door open to re-engaging in Quantitative Easing if the current financial turmoil continues and the economy's struggles continue.

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"August's UK Inflation Report echoes yesterday's message from the U.S. Fed that interest rates are likely to stay very low for a long time yet.

"As expected, the MPC has revised down its GDP growth forecasts, for next year as well as this.

"The Report appears to endorse fully the drop in market rate expectations seen over recent weeks. What's more, even the MPC's downgraded growth forecasts look optimistic to us, particularly in the light of the market volatility seen since the MPC would have signed off the Report.

"We still think that keeping interest rates low won't be enough and that more QE will be necessary."

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT

"All-in-all, this is a far less bleak assessment of an economy than that given for the United States yesterday by Fed Chairman Bernanke.

"It seems that the downgraded forecast raises the likelihood that the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee will increasingly mull the need for further quantitative easing, but it would require the economic data flow to continue to disappoint in coming months before we might see any real chance of further stimulus."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT ING FINANCIAL MARKETS

"It is important to remember that the report itself was compiled before the recent market volatility and so the forecasts will not have reflected the recent plunge in equities and commodity prices. This would probably add to the downside risks to these new numbers.

"The BoE acknowledges that the risks to growth are skewed slightly to the downside with the biggest threat coming from the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis and the headwinds battering the UK are getting stronger by the day. We are more cautious on the growth outlook, forecasting GDP at 1.1 percent this year, 1.7 percent in 2012 and 2.5 percent in 2013. We also see greater downside risk to inflation in late 2012 given commodity price falls and intensifying global growth fears.

"This remains consistent with our view that the BoE will not start to raise rates until late 2012 at the earliest. Even then, the pace of tightening will be very slow and dependent on what happens to lending spreads."

STEPHEN LEWIS, UK ECONOMIST AT MONUMENT SECURITIES

"I think it's quite dovish. Overall the Bank of England seems to stand ready to support the economy through the undoubtedly difficult times ahead. Assuming 0.8 percent market rates for the fourth quarter of 2012 would imply an expectation of a rise in official rates beginning to seep into the market at the end of next year. Which would imply a rate rise only in early 2013. They're probably going to keep the rates low well into 2013 and probably beyond that."