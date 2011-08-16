LONDON, Aug 16 - Consumer price inflation picked-up slightly more than expected in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, as retailers had slashed prices in summer sales already in June.

Further price increases have been expected by the Bank of England, which sees inflation peaking later this year at 5 percent before falling back below its 2 percent target within the next two years.

Nevertheless, high inflation poses a major obstacle for the central bank should it want to pump more money into the economy to boost the fragile recovery.

KEY POINTS

- Biggest year-on-year increase in prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco since records began in Jan 1997

- Biggest year-on-year increase in prices for clothing and footwear since records began in Jan 1997

- Biggest year-on-year increase in prices for all goods since October 2008

ECONOMISTS' VIEWS:

MICHAEL SAUNDERS, CITI:

"The figures are a little bit higher than I expected, the peak is still ahead of us. We are going to go up to about 5 percent in the next few months and will go higher again next month. And we are going to stay above target on the CPI next year as well. We had the reversal of consumer goods which was to be expected. There is a notable rise in rail fares which is something I didn't have in my forecast -- they were up a couple of percent on the month. But the general split, food lower, petrol lower and consumer goods higher was as expected, it's just that the goods side and the rail fares were a bit stronger than I'd allowed for. "

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING FINANCIAL MARKETS:

"UK inflation numbers have come in a little higher than expected due to the fact summer discounting started earlier this year than normal - presumably down to the weakness in the economy. A further increase in the annual rate of inflation is likely next month - possibly to 5% - given the 15%+ hikes in utility bills and pipeline pressures from agricultural commodity prices - it takes around 9 months for raw agricultural food price changes to be reflected in shops."

"Despite the high likelihood of a 5%+ inflation rate in the next couple of months, the BoE will not be responding given the weakness in the economy and financial market nervousness. Moreover, inflation will plunge next year as the VAT hike drops out of the annual comparison, the weakness in economic activity further erodes corporate pricing power, and sharp falls in agricultural and energy commodity prices eventually feed through. We expect inflation to be 1-1.5% by end 2012 with rate hikes only starting in late 2012 at the earliest."

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"July's consumer prices figures confirm that June's surprise drop in CPI inflation was just a blip and suggest that it is back on track to reach 5% or more later this year."

"The rise in inflation was primarily driven by a rise in core inflation from 2.8% to 3.1%, but we doubt that this is a sign that underlying price pressures are picking up. Instead, the rise in core partly reflected the fact that June's figure was depressed by the earlier start to the high street summer sales this year. The bigger picture is that core inflation is still far below the 3.7% rate it reached in April and is likely to drop back again as spare capacity, weak wage settlements and sluggish money supply growth all keep a lid on underlying price pressures. As a result, while both food and energy's contributions to inflation look set to grow in the months ahead, we are still confident that inflation will fall sharply next year."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE:

"It's bang in line with what I was expecting, but the mix is a little different. It doesn't seem to have been a straight-forward reversal of that early discounting in the recreation and culture section. June saw a reduction because of the recreation and culture sector, we expected to see a reversal in July and it doesn't seem to have happened, so it's other areas: one of them being food but transport and housing services being the main two. Transport is up and a bit more than we expected; clothing and footwear down a lot and that is indicative of more pain on the high street. It doesn't alter the overall story: the outlook for inflation is not quite as bad as the Bank of England is suggesting and they are looking for a peak of 5 percent. I think even with this bounce that's a little bit pessimistic.

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC:

"It was no major surprise that the CPI had increased although it was slightly more than we anticipated. The Bank of England has of course said that it expects it to rise to 5 percent by Q4. Overall I don't think this figure changes the trend, inflation is expected to head up in the rest of the year particularly given the increases announced in utility prices,

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT:

"Inflation rose a little faster than expected in July, up from 4.2 percent in June to 4.4 percent. Analysts were expecting 4.3 percent."

"Higher inflation has been widely anticipated, given recent hikes in gas and electricity prices, and the Bank of England expects the rate to increase to rise to 5.0 percent in coming months.

"However, the rate of inflation is still expected to have begun to cool by the end of the year as the impact of the temporary factors -- such as rising oil and energy prices, higher tax and the effect of the exchange rate -- all move into reverse."

"The latest uptick in inflation is therefore unlikely to add significantly to the case for higher interest rates among MPC members. Instead, policymakers are likely to continue to focus on the activity data, which are showing worrying signs of weakness."

