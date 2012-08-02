Women pass by a clothing shop decorated with Union Jack flags along Elizabeth Street in London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britons' inflation expectations for the year ahead were unchanged in July at 2.4 percent, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov showed on Thursday.

The poll -- conducted on behalf of Citi -- showed that inflation expectations for the next 5-10 years rose marginally to 3.3 percent in July from 3.2 percent in June.

"All of this highlights the lack of domestic inflation pressure and, with the inflationary effect from sterling's decline now fading, the UK is heading for a persistent undershoot of the 2 percent inflation target in our view," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.

British inflation fell much more than expected in June to a two-and-a-half year low of 2.4 percent.

(Reporting by David Milliken)