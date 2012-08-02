BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON Britons' inflation expectations for the year ahead were unchanged in July at 2.4 percent, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov showed on Thursday.
The poll -- conducted on behalf of Citi -- showed that inflation expectations for the next 5-10 years rose marginally to 3.3 percent in July from 3.2 percent in June.
"All of this highlights the lack of domestic inflation pressure and, with the inflationary effect from sterling's decline now fading, the UK is heading for a persistent undershoot of the 2 percent inflation target in our view," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.
British inflation fell much more than expected in June to a two-and-a-half year low of 2.4 percent.
(Reporting by David Milliken)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.