LONDON Inflation expectations for the year ahead appeared steady among Britain's general public in February at 2.8 percent after changing little since August last year, a YouGov/Citi survey showed on Wednesday.

The median for inflation expectations in the next 5-10 years edged up to 3.5 percent in February from 3.4 percent in January, and 3.3 percent in December last year, it said. The survey was conducted on February 20-22 with a sample size of 2,020 people.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Writing by Maria Golovnina)