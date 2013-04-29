LONDON Britons expect inflation of 2.6 percent over the coming year, the lowest rate since the one they predicted in July last year, a YouGov/Citi survey showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation has been above the central bank's 2 percent target for much of the past five years and is expected to rise further before the end of 2013 from 2.8 percent in March.

"These results ... (give) evidence that inflation expectations have not been destabilised by the long period of above-target CPI inflation, the colossal expansion of QE and the BoE's balance sheet, and the weakness in sterling earlier this year," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.

"The potential upward pressures on inflation expectations appear to have been offset by the continued weakness of the economy, with relatively high unemployment and low wage growth."

Inflation expectations over the longer term - five to 10 years ahead - also fell in April from March, to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by William Schomberg)