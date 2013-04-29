Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Britons expect inflation of 2.6 percent over the coming year, the lowest rate since the one they predicted in July last year, a YouGov/Citi survey showed on Monday.
Consumer price inflation has been above the central bank's 2 percent target for much of the past five years and is expected to rise further before the end of 2013 from 2.8 percent in March.
"These results ... (give) evidence that inflation expectations have not been destabilised by the long period of above-target CPI inflation, the colossal expansion of QE and the BoE's balance sheet, and the weakness in sterling earlier this year," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.
"The potential upward pressures on inflation expectations appear to have been offset by the continued weakness of the economy, with relatively high unemployment and low wage growth."
Inflation expectations over the longer term - five to 10 years ahead - also fell in April from March, to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by William Schomberg)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.