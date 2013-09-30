LONDON Britons' average expectations for the level of inflation over the next 12 months fell to 2.5 percent in September from 2.6 percent in August, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov showed on Monday.

Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years also fell to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent. Both figures are close to their long-run averages but above the Bank of England's 2 percent target.

"Overall, these results are likely to reassure the BoE, in that the long period of above-target inflation plus the recent introduction of forward guidance on monetary policy have not destabilised inflation expectations," said Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi, which sponsors the survey.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Patrick Graham)