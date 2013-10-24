LONDON The British public's expectations for future inflation have surged to their highest level in two years as energy bills and housing costs look set to rise further, a monthly survey showed on Thursday.

The YouGov poll is likely to intensify Britain's political debate about falling living standards and unsettle the Bank of England. In August the central bank promised to keep interest rates unchanged until unemployment falls to 7 percent - but only if public inflation expectations did not start to rise sharply.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead jumped to 3.2 percent in October from 2.5 percent in September, the biggest increase on record for the poll commissioned by Citi. Over the next five to 10 years Britons expect annual inflation of 3.9 percent, up from expectations of 3.3 percent in September.

"These results are bound to worry the Bank of England, especially in the context of the improving economy. We will monitor closely results in coming months to see if this upturn is sustained," said Michael Saunders, economist at Citi.

Consumer price inflation currently stands at 2.7 percent - above the BoE's 2 percent target - but the last time the Citi survey found such high inflation expectations, in October 2011, inflation had just hit 5.2 percent.

October's figures may turn out to be a blip, as the poll of 2,004 people was conducted between October 21 and October 23 - when media coverage was dominated by reports of energy companies raising tariffs, as well as higher house prices.

"Inflation expectations for the year ahead have risen the most among people aged 50-plus years, of lower (incomes) and for people outside London and southern England. All of these are likely to be categories for which energy price hikes bite relatively deeply," Saunders said.

But the pressures on Britons' disposable incomes are real.

Major energy companies such as Centrica's British Gas, RWE's nPower and SSE have announced annual price rises of around 10 percent over the past couple of weeks, prompting the opposition Labour Party to call for price curbs.

And house prices are around 6 percent higher than a year ago, which is likely to put upward pressure on rents and feed perceptions of a higher cost of living.

While Britain's economy is starting to recover from a period of stagnation after the 2008-09 recession, low wage growth and higher prices mean living standards are no higher than a decade ago, posing a challenge to its Conservative-led government in the run-up to national elections in May 2015.

