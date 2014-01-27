LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months eased in January to its lowest level since July 2012, according to a survey published on Monday.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 2.4 percent in January from 2.6 percent in December, a survey by polling company YouGov showed, while those for the next five to 10 years sank to 3.2 percent from December's 3.4 percent, the lowest since May 2010.

"These results are likely to reassure the (Bank of England) that the late-2013 jump in inflation expectations was just a blip, and that the mix of faster growth, falling unemployment, rising house prices and ultra-low interest rates is not ... destabilising inflation expectations," said Michael Saunders, chief UK economist at Citi, which sponsors the survey.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Millikne)