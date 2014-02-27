LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months and the longer term eased in February to their lowest level since early 2010, according to a survey published on Thursday.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 2.2 percent in February from 2.4 percent in January, a survey by polling company YouGov showed, while those for the next five to 10 years sank to 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent.

"These figures are likely to reassure the (Bank of England) that the tightening labour market and strong house price gains are so far not destabilising inflation expectations, reinforcing the UK theme of strong growth with low inflation," said Michael Saunders, chief UK economist at Citi, which sponsors the survey.

"In addition, lower inflation expectations may well boost consumer confidence, as people anticipate an end to the decline in real wages," he said in an email.

British inflation in January fell to 1.9 percent, the first time in more than four years that it was below the Bank of England's target of 2 percent.

