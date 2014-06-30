A woman stops to look in the window of a shop in London March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Britons' expectations for inflation over the next 12 months were unchanged in June at 2.1 percent, a monthly poll by YouGov showed on Monday.

Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years edged lower to 3.0 percent in June from 3.1 percent in May, and compare to an official reading for consumer price inflation (CPI) of just 1.5 percent in May.

"These results are benign in our view," said Michael Saunders, chief UK economist at Citi, which sponsors the poll.

"There is no sign yet that the mix of ultra-low interest rates and rapid house price gains is lifting inflation expectations. Nor is there any sign that the recent drop in CPI inflation is creating expectations of excessively low inflation," he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)