LONDON Britons' expectations for inflation over the next 12 months edged up in July to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent in June, a monthly poll by YouGov showed on Friday.

Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years were unchanged at 3.0 percent in July, and compared to an official reading for consumer price inflation of 1.9 percent in May.

"While the medians are little changed, expectations that inflation will be positive but low are becoming more widespread," said Michael Saunders, chief UK economist at Citi, which sponsors the poll.

"Fewer people expect no inflation, falling prices or relatively high inflation. All of this is benign from the (Bank of England's) point of view."

