One fifth of UK shoppers fear Brexit may impact spending - PwC survey
LONDON More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
LONDON Public inflation expectations in Britain for the next 12 months fell to 2.8 percent in November from 3.0 percent in October, a survey by polling company YouGov showed on Monday.
Inflation expectations for the next 5-10 years also fell, dropping to 3.4 percent - the lowest since July - from 3.7 percent in October.
The survey of 2,162 people was carried out on behalf of bank Citi, and was conducted between November 21 and November 23, shortly after official data showed consumer price inflation rose to 2.7 percent in October.
"Expectations of continued inflation are translating into expectations of a further decline in living standards - and hence a continued desire to deleverage and caution over spending - rather than stronger cost growth," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Patrick Graham)
LONDON More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year held at their highest level in more than three years last month but rose for inflation further ahead, a monthly survey by bank Citi and polling firm YouGov showed on Thursday.
LONDON Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt said it will build around 20 percent fewer homes in London in 2016/17 and nationwide completions were unlikely to grow very much despite government efforts to boost supply.