LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months eased in March to their lowest level in more than four years, according to a survey published on Thursday.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead eased to 2.1 percent in March, the lowest level since December 2009 and down from 2.2 percent in February.

British inflation in February fell to 1.7 percent, its lowest level in more than four years, dipping further below the Bank of England's 2 percent target.

"These results are likely to give the (Bank of England) further reassurance that the mix of ultra-low interest rates, strong real GDP growth and rapid house price gains has not destabilised inflation expectations," said Michael Saunders, chief UK economist at Citi, which sponsors the survey.

"We do not expect that the drop in inflation expectations will be reflected in lower pay growth. Rather, as in recent years, pay trends are likely to be driven by the amount of labour market slack."

Various measures indicate that slack in the labour market is shrinking fast, pushing pay growth higher, Saunders added.

A separate survey published on Thursday showed pay awards in British factories held steady at their highest level since mid-2012 in the three months to February.

BoE policymakers are presenting a united front on the need to keep interest rates a record low for now, wages are likely to be the fault line that splits their views.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)