LONDON British inflation expectations for the year ahead held steady at 3.5 percent in September, a monthly survey by pollsters YouGov for U.S. bank Citi showed on Wednesday.

"Although inflation expectations remain well above the 2.0 percent target, these results are likely to reassure the Monetary Policy Committee," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.

"Inflation expectations have not been destabilised by the sharp overshoot in CPI inflation this year, or by the sharp swing in the MPC's discussions from whether to hike rates (early this year) to whether to resume QE," he added.

Inflation is currently running at 4.5 percent, more than double the Bank's target, but the central bank forecasts it will fall sharply next year, and is increasingly worried about a darkening economic outlook.

Inflation expectations for the next 5-10 years rose to 3.8 percent in September from 3.7 percent in August, but remained below a peak of 4.1 percent reached in June.

(Reporting by David Milliken)