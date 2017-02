LONDON The number of companies that went bust in England and Wales jumped in the three months to September to hit its highest in almost two years, official data showed on Friday.

The Insolvency Service said the number of company liquidations rose 6.5 percent in the third quarter compared with a year ago to total 4,242, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2009.

The number of individuals who succumbed to insolvency fell by 11 percent on the year over the same period to 30,219, the data showed.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)