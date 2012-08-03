LONDON The number of company and household insolvencies in England and Wales fell sharply in the second quarter, data from the Insolvency Service showed on Friday.

There were 4,115 company liquidations, both compulsory and creditors' voluntary liquidations, in England and Wales on a seasonally adjusted basis -- a decrease of 3.6 percent on the previous quarter and 2.4 percent less than the same quarter a year ago.

Individual insolvencies fell by more than 10 percent in unadjusted terms to 27,390 compared to the second quarter of 2012.

