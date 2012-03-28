LONDON Supreme court ruled that companies can claim the cost of compensating workers hit by asbestos-related illness against insurance they held when staff were first exposed to the substance, clearing the way for thousands of payouts.

The ruling on Wednesday reinstates an established practice that had been thrown into doubt by an earlier court decision that compensation was in some cases covered by insurance held when symptoms emerge, often many years after initial exposure.

Many claims had been put on hold pending clarification of the law.

"The result will be a relief to thousands of disease victims and their families, as well as employers' liability policyholders," said Leon Taylor, a partner at law firm DLA Piper.

The ruling from the Supreme Court will also allow sufferers whose employer has gone out of business to claim direct against the original insurer, according to Norton Rose partner Michael Mendelowitz.

The case was launched in 2007 by four insurers who hoped to limit their payouts by establishing that liability was triggered by the development of an asbestos-related illness, rather than exposure.

One of the insurers, Municipal Mutual Insurance Limited, said: "Whilst the ruling does not reflect MMI's favoured outcome, we welcome the clarity this judgement brings as it enables MMI to determine the extent of its liabilities and the available options for the future."

About 6,000 claimants could receive compensation of over 600 million pounds ($951.02 million), the Independent on Sunday newspaper reported at the weekend.

Asbestos, widely used as a building material during the mid-twentieth century, can cause fatal diseases including mesothelioma and lung cancer, with symptoms often taking years to develop.

According to estimates from the Health and Safety Executive, nearly 50,000 people will die from mesothelioma between 2009 and 2050, with deaths expected to peak in 2015.

Asbestos-related claims contributed to mounting liabilities that threatened to overwhelm the Lloyd's of London insurance market in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Lloyd's responded by setting up a dedicated "run-off' vehicle, backed by billions of pounds in assets, to handle all claims prior to 1993, allowing the rest of the market to operate as normal.

($1 = 0.6309 British pounds)

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Erica Billingham)