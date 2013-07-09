FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON Getting new European Union capital rules for insurers wrong could hinder the flow of capital in the region and crimp economic growth, a top UK insurer said on Tuesday.
EU states and lawmakers are due this month to restart negotiations to finalise the long-delayed Solvency II rules to make sure insurers hold enough capital to stay stable.
Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of British insurance giant Prudential (PRU.L), said it was also important to have a "realistic" timetable for phasing in the new rules once finalised.
"Getting this wrong will have real consequences for our economy and for jobs, for growth and how we deal with an ageing population," Thiam told the Association of British Insurers, which he chairs.
He warned that getting Solvency II wrong would jeopardise the flow of capital in Europe.
"The risks if we get this wrong are very high... Regulation cannot be developed in a vacuum," Thiam said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Chris Vellacott)
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.