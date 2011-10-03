LONDON Britain's financial regulator is set to rule this week on whether insurers can partly adopt new European capital rules by the January 2013 deadline, despite widespread expectations the implementation date will be postponed.

"We are currently considering our approach, taking into account industry feedback, our obligation as regulator, and our work with other member state regulators," a spokesman for the Financial Services Authority said on Monday.

"We will communicate our approach shortly."

Some insurers have spent tens of millions of pounds developing models to calculate how much capital they need under Europe's new Solvency II rules, which tailor companies' capital requirements to the risks they underwrite.

They are concerned that if Solvency II is postponed, they will be forced to run the new models alongside existing ones used to determine minimum capital levels under Britain's current ICAS regime, incurring further costs.

Insurers are required under ICAS to check their capital requirements every three years, with the next set of calculations scheduled for 2013.

A one-year delay in the introduction of Solvency II appears likely as the final draft of the new rules may not emerge from the EU legislative process until late 2012, leaving insurers with insufficient time to get ready, one industry source said.

The cost of preparing for Solvency II, inflated by a shortage of skilled actuarial and IT staff, has taken many insurers by surprise.

Big British insurers such as Aviva (AV.L), Prudential (PRU.L) and Legal & General (LGEN.L) are likely to spend 100 million pounds each on the project, according to an estimate from consultants PwC, while the Lloyd's of London LOL.UL insurance market has said its spending is on course to exceed 250 million pounds.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Holmes)