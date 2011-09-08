Drivers queue during evening rush hour on the M4 motorway, in west London, in this file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain launched a probe into the country's 12 billion pound motor insurance market to determine whether certain consumers are being treated fairly and if there can be more effective competition in the sector.

The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said it had issued a call for evidence into how the sector operates, given that annual car insurance premiums in Britain were reported to have risen by as much as 40 percent in the year to March 31.

"As part of its work, the OFT is interested in examining reports that car insurance premiums in Northern Ireland are significantly higher than they are in the rest of the UK, and understanding the reasons for any difference," it added in a statement on Thursday.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said the UK car insurance market had 12.3 billion pounds worth of gross written premiums in 2010. It added that insurers were working hard to cut costs for consumers in this part of the market.

"Insurers are acutely aware of the impact that higher motor insurance premiums have for their customers," ABI director general Otto Thoresen said in a statement.

"This is why the industry is doing everything possible to reduce costs, for example by campaigning for compensation reform to tackle excessive legal costs and frivolous claims, and setting up the Insurance Fraud Register to further reduce fraud," he added.

ADMIRAL SHARES SLIP

Britain's biggest listed car insurer is Admiral Group Plc, and the OFT probe helped push its shares lower on Thursday.

Admiral, whose shares had already fallen sharply last month on concerns that regulators could clamp down on a lucractive part of its business, was down by 1.8 percent in early morning trade, underperforming a 0.3 percent dip in the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

UK authorities are considering banning an industry practice known as referral fees, blamed by many insurers for encouraging a build-up of frivolous or fraudulent actions such as claiming whiplash injuries from driving accidents.

Admiral is one of the insurers which gained from this practice because it accepted payments from lawyers to refer accident victims to them.

Last month, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said the government was "almost certain" to ban lawyers from paying fees for accident referrals, though it conceded nothing had yet been "signed and sealed."

Admiral, which insures one in every 10 cars on Britain's roads, has been seen as particularly vulnerable to a ban since it relies in part on these referral fees to generate what it terms "ancillary income," which accounted for about half its pretax profit in UK car insurance last year.

Brokerage Peel Hunt said the OFT could take a close look at this part of the motor insurance market and whether or not customers were being unfairly charged.

"It would appear to us that the issue that is likely to interest the OFT is whether the packaging of a motor policy between the core insurance product and ancillary products can lead to a misleading picture on price being presented to the consumer," it said in a research note.

The OFT is due to publish the findings of its probe in December.

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)

