LONDON Capacity on the Interconnector pipeline, which transports natural gas between Britain and continental Europe, has been temporarily reduced on Tuesday to allow maintenance and testing at the Bacton gas terminal, operator IUK said.

The capacity reduction started at 0900 GMT (1000 BST) and will end at 1700 GMT, IUK said in a market message.

The operator initially said the reduction would end at 1300 GMT but later extended that to 1600 GMT and then again to 1700.

The pipeline's technical capacity is around 26 gigawatt hours per hour (GWh/h), but the capacity available will be around 18 GWh/h, equivalent to a daily average rate of around 433 GWh/d.

IUK said it expected to meet gas demand for the day.

The 235-km bi-directional pipeline transports gas between the Bacton terminal in Britain and Zeebrugge in Belgium.

