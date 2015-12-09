The logo of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON Britain's financial regulator has identified five wealth managers whose investment portfolios are so out of line with client needs that they could be fined and a third party appointed to restructure them, it said on Wednesday.

Announcing the results of a review of retail wealth management firms and private banks, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the five unnamed firms may be required to undertake "significant remediation programmes" to raise standards and ensure they can consistently demonstrate the suitability of investment picks in future.

"Some of these exercises may involve us using our regulatory powers such as the appointment of a third party or skilled person, and we are considering the use of our enforcement investigation powers," the watchdog added.

It did not say when it might start this enforcement action or the size of fines which might be involved in the 600 billion pound sector. A further six firms may have to devise and implement a plan to remedy shortfalls.

The review marks the latest scrutiny of Britain's asset management sector by the FCA, which also last month launched a full-blown competition review of fees and charges in the wider 6.6 trillion pound asset management sector, which also includes institutional as well as retail investors.

Liz Field, chief executive of trade body the Wealth Management Association, said it would work with the FCA and member firms to address any shortcomings.

Regulators had already told asset managers in 2010 and 2011 there were "significant and widespread failings" in treating customers and took action then against some firms, with a number undertaking substantial reviews of their portfolios.

STEPS TO IMPROVE

"It is positive that a number of firms have taken steps to improve and demonstrate the suitability of their clients' investment portfolios," said Megan Butler, the watchdog's director of supervision and investment.

"We are concerned, however, that some do not appear to have heeded the messages we have put out in recent years, and taken steps to identify and correct problems we've previously identified," Butler added.

The FCA's concerns centre on factors such as ensuring customer money is kept in low-risk deposits if they are unwilling or unable to bear potential losses from riskier investments.

In a fifth of cases the watchdog could not determine if trading in the portfolio, which is charged for and can earn commission, was in the best interests of the customer.

"In most cases, this was because a substantial number of trades had taken place during the period under review, without any explanation given in the customer file," the FCA said.

Some firms were not disclosing fees properly and reported transaction charges separately, it added.

It looked at 150 files from 15 firms and found that two thirds of firms surveyed in its so-called thematic review either fell substantially short of expected standards or needed to make improvements.

"Our thematic review has shown that firms need to do more to ensure that the composition of the portfolios they manage truly reflects the investment needs and risk appetite of their customers, especially those who have a limited capacity for, or desire to, expose themselves to the risk of capital loss," it said.

