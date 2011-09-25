Global stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices slumped, following European shares and the euro downward on global political uncertainty.
LONDON Britain has increased the tax breaks for investors taking risks in fast-growing small companies.
The European Commission had approved the increase of the rate of income tax relief available on Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) to 30 percent from 20 percent and the doubling of the annual investor limits to 1 million pounds, the Treasury said.
The increase was already announced in the March budget and will cost over 100 million pounds a year.
The EIS is aimed at fast-growing businesses and the business angels who invest in them. It supported over 1,800 businesses, raising 500 million pounds in investment in 2008/2009, the most recent year for which figures are available.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices slumped, following European shares and the euro downward on global political uncertainty.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, as its television and cable units benefited from hosting the World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign.
PARIS French investigators have referred carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Monday.