Dozens of young Iranian men entered buildings inside the British embassy compound in Tehran on Tuesday, throwing rocks, petrol bombs and burning documents looted from offices, Iranian news agencies reported. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON Britain is considering taking "very tough action" after protesters stormed the country's embassy in Iran, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

Cameron said his main concern was ensuring the safety of British embassy staff.

"After that we will consider taking some very tough action in response to this completely appalling and disgraceful behaviour by the Iranians," he told parliament.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by David Stamp)