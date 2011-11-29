LONDON Britain urged Iran to take urgent action to bring the situation under control after reports that protesters stormed two British embassy compounds in Tehran on Tuesday.

"Senior officials have spoken to the Iranian charge (senior diplomat) in London to urge the Iranian authorities to act with utmost urgency to ensure the situation is brought under control and to protect our diplomatic compound, as they are obliged to do under international law," Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office also updated its travel advice on Iran, advising Britons in the country to stay indoors and keep a low profile.

