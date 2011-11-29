LONDON The whereabouts of staff after protesters stormed the British embassy in Tehran was confusing at times, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday, but he contradicted reports that six embassy staff had briefly been held hostage.

"There has been a confusing situation at times as to the whereabouts of certain staff. I wouldn't use the term hostage," Hague told reporters.

Separately, a British government source said no hostages were taken and said confusion had arisen because Iranian police had told some embassy staff to stay where they were during the protest.

