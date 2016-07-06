LONDON Britain's former prime minister Tony Blair said on Wednesday he felt sorrow and regret over the Iraq war but defended his decision to join the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Blair was responding to severe criticism of him in the report of a seven-year inquiry into the war, which was published earlier on Wednesday.

"The intelligence assessments made at the time of going to war turned out to be wrong. The aftermath turned out to be more hostile, protracted and bloody than ever we imagined," Blair told reporters.

"For all of this, I express more sorrow, regret and apology than you will ever know."

Blair said he accepted full responsibility for the decision to go to war, but rejected the argument that terrorism today stemmed from the invasion of Iraq.

He also said he believed the world was a better place without Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who was toppled by the invasion.

