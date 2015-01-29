LONDON British members of parliament on Thursday criticised the delay in publishing a long-awaited official report into Britain's role in the Iraq War until after May's election, describing it as "an insult" and "an affront to democracy".

The inquiry, headed by former civil servant John Chilcot, was set up six years ago to investigate the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq and its aftermath. Britain was Washington's main ally in the war despite widespread public opposition.

When it was announced in 2009, the report was expected to take a year but last week Chilcot said there was "no realistic prospect" of delivering it before the May 7 election.

"It is a disgrace. It is an insult to those who died on our behalf in that war, it is a betrayal of the people they died to protect," said David Davis, a member of the governing Conservatives, during a debate in parliament which saw members of all main political parties voice frustration at the holdup.

Conservative and former attorney general Dominic Grieve said "growing public unease" about the way the inquiry had been handled would likely reduce trust in its conclusions, while senior Liberal Democrat Tim Farron said the delay was "an affront to democracy".

Chilcot has said more time is needed to give those criticised in the report the opportunity to respond.

But members of parliament passed without opposition a motion expressing regret for the delay and calling for an explanation and a timetable for publication by February 12.

Critics of the process have suggested the delay to the report has been caused partly by sensitivities about releasing exchanges between then-leaders U.S. President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The publication has become especially politically charged before what is expected to be a close national election. Any criticism of the opposition Labour party, which was in power at the time of the 2003 war, could damage its electoral chances.

Current party leader Ed Miliband has said he wants the report to be published however, and several Labour MPs expressed their frustration at the delay during the debate.

