LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday said he was disappointed that a long-running public inquiry into the Iraq war did not intend to publish its findings until mid-2016.

"Whilst it is welcome of course that there is now a clear end in sight for your inquiry, I am disappointed - and I know the families of those who served in Iraq will also be disappointed - that you do not believe it will be possible logistically to publish your report until early summer," Cameron said in a letter in to the head of the inquiry John Chilcot.

"I recognise that you have a significant task, but would welcome any further steps you can take to expediate the final stages of the inquiry," he said in the letter, which was released by his office.

