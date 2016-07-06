LONDON Britain's relationship with the United States is vital for national security, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday, after the publication of a critical report into the events leading up to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Britain needed to have a more open and independent relationship with the United States after the report showed Britain joined the war without satisfactory legal basis or proper planning.

"I don't believe the United States is always right about everything but I do believe our partnership with the United States is vital for our national security," Cameron told parliament. "They are always our best partner and we should work with them."

Cameron also said that while the invasion of Iraq had created space for Al Qaeda, it was important to remember that violent Islamist extremism began long before the Iraq War.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)