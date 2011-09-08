LONDON An inquiry led by a former senior judge into the death in British military custody of an Iraqi hotel clerk during the Iraq war published its findings on Thursday.

Here are some facts about the case:

* Iraqi hotel clerk Baha Mousa died while in British army custody in Basra, southern Iraq, on September 15, 2003.

* Mousa, a 26-year-old father of two, had 93 visible injuries on his body, including a broken nose, fractured ribs and severe bruising.

* A three-year inquiry by former judge Sir William Gage concluded that he died from injuries sustained during repeated assaults and from being restrained in a dangerous manner. The heat, stress and lack of food and water also contributed.

* British soldiers from the 1st Queen's Lancashire Regiment had arrested Mousa and nine other Iraqi men during a raid on a Basra hotel. The soldiers were looking for weapons and insurgents. The inquiry said it was highly unlikely that any of those arrested were insurgents.

* Seven soldiers were charged over Mousa's death and the alleged abuse of other Iraqi prisoners. Six of the men were cleared and the seventh -- Corporal Donald Payne -- was jailed for a year after pleading guilty to a charge of inhuman treatment.

* The former Labour government's defence minister Des Browne said in May 2008 that a public inquiry would "investigate and report on the circumstances surrounding the death of Baha Mousa."

* The inquiry opened on July 13, 2009, heard evidence from 277 witnesses and took a further 111 statements over 115 days. It cost around 13 million pounds.

* The chairman of the inquiry is Gage, 73, a former senior judge who worked in the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

