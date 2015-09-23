Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Peter Robinson leaves after speaking at a news conference in front of Parliament buildings in Stormont, Northern Ireland September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BELFAST Northern Ireland’s leader denied an allegation made at a parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday that he had been due to receive a payment on completion of a 1.3 billion pound sale of property loans to a U.S. private equity firm.

First Minister Peter Robinson said the allegation by pro-British blogger Jamie Bryson was "scurrilous and unfounded."

Northern Ireland police opened a criminal inquiry in July into the sale by Ireland's state-run "bad bank", the National Asset Management Agency, of its entire portfolio of loans belonging to Northern Ireland-based debtors to U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.

Cerberus has said that no improper or illegal fees were paid by it or on its behalf.

"A point that is hugely relevant to this inquiry is a success fee that was due to be paid to [Belfast solicitors' firm] Tughan's," Bryson told the inquiry on Wednesday.

"There were to be a number of beneficiaries to this fee.. I can now tell this committee, without fear of contradiction, that Person A is Peter Robinson."

Bryson is a pro-British unionist who joined calls from Robinson's Irish nationalist political rivals for an in-depth investigation into the NAMA sale.

Bryson has not revealed his sources, but members of the local parliament decided his reporting on the issue had enough credibility to justify an invitation to speak before the inquiry in public session.

Robinson repeated a denial he made when allegations against an unnamed Northern Irish politician were made in July by a member of the Irish parliament.

"I neither received, expected to receive, sought, nor was I offered a single penny as a result of the NAMA sale," said Robinson, who is embroiled in crisis talks to avoid the collapse of the region's power-sharing government between pro-British Protestants and pro-Irish Catholics.

The Northern Ireland inquiry was launched after an independent member of the Irish parliament Mick Wallace in July raised concerns about the sale of the Project Eagle portfolio, which involved more than 850 properties.

Wallace made allegations that 7 million pounds had been "earmarked" for a Northern Ireland politician.

NAMA is one of the world's largest property groups, having paid a total of 32 billion euros to purge Irish banks of risky loans worth over double that amount following a crash that forced Ireland to seek an international bailout.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Dominic Evans)