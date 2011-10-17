Financial services minister, Mark Hoban, speaks during the Reuters Future Face of Finance Summit in London March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Beavan

LONDON Britain has paid out the first tranche of its loan to Ireland, announced late last year as a contribution to an international bailout following the near collapse of Ireland's banking system.

"Ireland completed the third quarterly review of its International Monetary Fund and European Union programme of financial assistance on 2 September 2011, at which point the first instalment of the UK bilateral loan became available for drawdown," Financial Secretary Mark Hoban said in a statement on Monday.

"Upon request, the Treasury has disbursed the first instalment of 403.37 million pounds on 14 October 2011, with a maturity date of 15 April 2019," he said.

The tranche was the first of a total of eight tranches each with a maturity of 7-1/2 years.

It carried an interest of 4.667 percent, though this will be lowered retro-actively once a lower rate is finalised as announced by Chancellor George Osborne in July.

Britain lent Ireland some 3.25 billion pounds in a bilateral loan last year as part of a 7 billion pound contribution to an international bailout.

