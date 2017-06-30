Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attend a joint press conference following a meeting at 10 Downing Street, London June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Philip Toscano/Pool

BELFAST The prime ministers of Britain and Ireland should become "directly involved" in stalled talks between Northern Ireland's political parties about restoring a power-sharing government, Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Friday.

Sinn Fein lawmaker John O'Dowd told BBC radio the United Kingdom government needed to stop what he saw as a partisan approach and British Prime Minister Theresa May and Ireland's prime minister Leo Varadkar should intervene directly.

