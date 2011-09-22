A young member of a Nationalist band wraps himself in an Irish flag in the bogside area of Londonderry January 30,2011. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Two ladies stand beside a Republican wall mural in the bogside area of Londonderry January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

LONDON The government will compensate the families of those killed and wounded by soldiers on Northern Ireland's "Bloody Sunday" in 1972, one of the pivotal events in a three-decade conflict in the province.

The deaths of 13 protesters during an unauthorised civil rights march in the town of Londonderry fuelled violence in the province and boosted recruitment by the Irish Republican Army, which fought a violent campaign to end British rule.

The Ministry of Defence said members of the armed forces "acted wrongly" and that the government was "deeply sorry" for the events of January 30, 1972.

"We are in contact with the families' solicitors and where there is a legal liability to pay compensation we will do so," it said in a statement. There were no details of the number of families who may receive money or the scale of the payouts.

The compensation talks follow an official inquiry last year that concluded there was no justification for the shootings and that all of those killed were unarmed Catholics.

The conflict in Northern Ireland pitted nationalists, mostly Catholics, who wanted the province to become part of the Republic of Ireland, against unionists, mostly Protestants, who wanted to stay part of the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister David Cameron apologised last year after the inquiry's findings were published.

"What happened on Bloody Sunday was both unjustified and unjustifiable. It was wrong," Cameron told parliament in June 2010. "For that, on behalf of the government, and indeed our country, I am deeply sorry."

More than 3,600 people died in the province before a 1998 peace deal that largely ended the violence.

"REPULSIVE OFFER"

The family of one of the men killed in the shootings said they would not accept compensation and instead wanted soldiers to be prosecuted.

"It is repulsive, offensive," Linda Nash, sister of William Nash, 19, was quoted as saying by the BBC. "Not now or at any time will I accept money. I have already told my legal team I want to go forward with prosecutions."

Bloody Sunday changed the course of the violence that erupted in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s and helped to make 1972 the deadliest year of the "Troubles."

Troops opened fire after a march descended into rioting in the Bogside, a nationalist area of Londonderry. They killed 13 people and wounded 14 others, one of whom died later.

Unionists warned last month against "rewriting the history of the Troubles" by portraying British forces as the only guilty party during the conflict.

While it was right to investigate killings by British soldiers, Unionist politician Mike Nesbitt said ignoring attacks by Irish republicans would create an "incomplete, imbalanced and injurious system of dealing with our past."

