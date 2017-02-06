Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May told her Israeli counterpart on Monday that Britain supports the Iran nuclear deal but needs to be alert to Iran's pattern of destabilising behaviour in the region, her spokeswoman said.
Ahead of talks with May in London, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Britain to join new sanctions against Iran.
"The prime minister made clear that we support the deal on nuclear that was agreed," the spokeswoman told reporters, when asked whether was Britain was considering new sanctions.
"What happens now is that needs to be properly enforced, and we also need to be alert to Iran's pattern of destabilising activity in the region."
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.