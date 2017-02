LONDON Six people, including two children, were stabbed to death on the Channel Island of Jersey on Sunday, the BBC and police said.

A 30-year-old man was in police custody at Jersey Hospital on the island 100 miles off the southern coast of England, recovering from surgery, police said.

The BBC said two men and two women were also among the dead.

Police were called to a disturbance at a flat in St Helier, the capital of the offshore financial centre, at about 3 p.m.

