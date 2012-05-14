LONDON Employers plan to increase staffing for the first time in a year, a survey showed on Monday, raising hopes that higher employment may boost morale and consumer spending.

However, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), which commissions the quarterly poll, warned that a "zigzagging economic backdrop" could make it hard to sustain any short-term recovery in the labour market.

"News of a double-dip recession may cause some employers to reassess current staffing levels, especially while labour costs are rising and productivity is falling," said Gerwyn Davies, public policy adviser at the CIPD.

"The current economic situation facing recruiters looks unusually difficult to read, which may lead to swings in confidence for the rest of the year ... compared to the slow, gradual rise in unemployment recorded during the past year."

The survey of more than 1,000 employers in private, public and voluntary organisations was carried out by YouGov between February 28 and March 26, before official data in April showed that Britain's economy had unexpectedly slipped into its second recession since the financial crisis began.

The CIPD net employment balance, measuring the difference between the share of employers that intend to increase their workforce and those that plan to reduce it in the second quarter, jumped to +6 from -8 for the previous three months.

That is the first positive reading since the second quarter of 2011 and the highest balance since the last quarter of 2010.

The employment outlook for the next 12 months also gave the first positive reading in a year, rising to +3 from -6.

Almost two thirds of employers planned to hire more people between April and June this year, particularly in the voluntary sector and in private sector finance, insurance and real estate.

Public-sector workers remained the most vulnerable to redundancies, although less so than at any time since late 2010: 45 percent of employers planned to cut jobs in the second quarter, down from 49 percent in the previous three months.

The government has been relying on private firms to make up for the estimated 700,000 jobs it is cutting.

Research by Markit also showed earlier that British households' anxiety over job security eased to the lowest in just over two years in April, while April surveys of purchasing managers suggested employment grew across Britain's services, manufacturing and construction firms.

Britain's unemployment rate eased to 8.3 percent in the three months to February from a 16-year high in previous months. Economists reckon the latest official data, due on Wednesday, will show the jobless rate remaining stable.

