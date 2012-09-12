LONDON The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit unexpectedly fell in August by the largest amount since June 2010, data showed on Wednesday, raising hopes that Britain's labour market is improving.

REACTIONS

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"If you look at the employment numbers, there does appear to be a clear accelerating trend, which has been very much in place throughout the course of this year.

"That tells you that, assuming this data is accurate, the labour market appears to be a lot stronger than many people have given it credit for... (It) confirms my suspicion that even if the labour market data may be overstating the strength of the economy a bit, the real-economy data is overstating the weakness.

"It's possible that there'd be some Olympic effect there, but I don't think it changes the general picture, which is that there has been quite a significant improvement in conditions in recent weeks.

"I don't think we'll be able to sustain this strength, I think over the course of the next few months, we will find that employment growth does slow purely because of what's happening in the rest of the global economy."

TOM VOSA, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK:

"Numbers broadly in line with expectations but maybe a little bit stronger. The Olympic effect in the August data was short-lived -- probably helped by the influx of part-time Olympic workers. This is likely not a lasting phenomenon.

"The (numbers) are consistent with recovery, but you want the ILO back towards 7 percent if you want a true suggestion of recovery."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:

"Apart from the unemployment rate, the numbers are pretty strong. Again, it really does intensify the productivity puzzle. Why are we seeing GDP so weak yet unemployment, and particularly employment growth so strong? If it really is to do with a weakening in underlying productivity, then I think you've got to question how much more the Bank of England will be able to ease monetary policy, because that does suggest the output gap might not be that high.

"The quarterly increase in employment, I think, is about the third-strongest we've ever seen in the entire history of the ILO series. The last time we saw something as strong as that was the middle of 2010 in that recovery process and 1987 when we had a really big increase in employment. It is a very exceptionally strong report."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING:

"The UK labour market data once again provides a huge upside surprise... With business surveys, such as the PMIs, also having improved, this report again raises questions over the accuracy of the GDP numbers.

"Wage growth remains subdued although the basic pay part does appear to be picking up modestly while bonus payments appear to be falling back.

"With euro zone break-up fears fading and the U.S. set to unveil further stimulus tomorrow, the hope is that we will start to see more optimism in the corporate sector on economic prospects, which can lead to a further strengthening of the UK's jobs market."

MARK HOBAN, EMPLOYMENT MINISTER:

"There are some positive and encouraging signs there," he told BBC television.

"But there are also some challenges too," he said, citing the problem of youth unemployment.

"We're not complacent about youth unemployment -- we need to do more to get young people into work."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"The August claimant count has shown an impressive fall after a similar revised decline in July. This might be specifically related to Olympic hiring; really the bigger picture is the same -- namely that if anything unemployment is falling slightly while employment is rising, which demonstrates the resilience of the labour market against the economic background.

"At the same time, pay growth remains very subdued which is no surprise. Overall, not a great surprise from the labour market data as a whole.

"There is a question over whether the better than expected employment trend generally indicates a loss of productivity growth. Our view tends to be that is not the case, and that firms are hoarding labour and mitigating their costs by reducing pay growth."

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Stephen Addison, Peter Schwartzstein and Olesya Dmitracova)