Nissan technicians prepare doors for the Qashqai car at the company's plant in Sunderland, northern England November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON British employers plan to expand their workforce at the fastest rate since the third quarter of 2011 after a hiring lull in the first three months of this year, a survey by recruitment firm Manpower showed on Tuesday.

Manpower's seasonally adjusted employment outlook balance, based on a poll of 2,100 employers, rose to +2 for Q2 2012 from a reading of zero for Q1, and will offer hope to Britain's 2.67 million job seekers.

Zero indicates no plans to change the size of the workforce.

"Although it's too early to say that a full-blown recovery is upon us, it does feel like we're turning a corner when it comes to the jobs market," said Manpower's UK Managing Director Mark Cahill.

The unemployment rate stabilised at 8.4 percent between October and December, and official data due on Wednesday is expected to show that figure stayed the same during the November to January period.

With a balance of +14, the Manpower survey indicated that utility companies were the keenest to hire more workers in the second quarter of this year.

By contrast, it suggested that construction firms were planning to sharply reduce their workforce, with their balance coming in at -9.

Hiring intentions in Britain's key finance and business services sector rose to +5 from a flat reading in Q1 2012, the survey showed.

Cahill said the upcoming London Olympics were creating thousands of jobs in the British capital.

"Whilst it's undoubtedly true that many of these jobs will be temporary, lasting only for the summer, we shouldn't underestimate the impact that an upturn in attitude can have on the psyche of the nation as a whole."

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)