Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Britain October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Employment data released on Wednesday show that the fundamentals of Britain's economy are strong, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in 11 years in the first three months after the Brexit vote, official data showed.

"The employment figures show the strength of the fundamentals of our economy," May told parliament, adding that she welcomed the announcement by Google of plans for a major new investment in London.

(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)